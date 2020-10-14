Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Shares Gap Up to $1.03

Shares of Brave Bison Group PLC (LON:BBSN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.08. Brave Bison Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 1,871,604 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN)

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, creators, brands, and publishers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook.

