BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $53.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $39.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,661 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $127,105.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,345.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $546,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,475 shares of company stock worth $6,340,489. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 54.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 36.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

