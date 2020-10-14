Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

In other news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

