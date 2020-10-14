Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.