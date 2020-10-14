Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNL. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

In related news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

