Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BYFC stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

