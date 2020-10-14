Brokerages Anticipate Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biocardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Biocardia posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biocardia.

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

Shares of BCDA opened at $2.40 on Friday. Biocardia has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

