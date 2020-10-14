Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Announce -$0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($3.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

CBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 159,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

