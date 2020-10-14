Brokerages Set Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Target Price at GBX 6,581.63

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,581.63 ($85.99).

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,355 ($109.16) price target (up from GBX 7,399 ($96.67)) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 8,116 ($106.04) on Friday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,176 ($106.82). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,536.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,524.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.08 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.98%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Mike Powell sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,760 ($101.38), for a total transaction of £10,398.40 ($13,585.58).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

