Brokerages Set J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Target Price at $138.50

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of JJSF opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

