Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $457.71

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $457.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

MarketAxess stock opened at $540.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.72 and a 200-day moving average of $476.85. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

