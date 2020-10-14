Brokerages Set TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target at $41.30

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 92.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

