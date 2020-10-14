Brokerages Set Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Target Price at $160.80

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 84,950 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

