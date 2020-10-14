Brokers Issue Forecasts for Helen of Troy Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HELE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CL King boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $201.71 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after buying an additional 88,346 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 74.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,972,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

