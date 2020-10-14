Brokers Set Expectations for Ally Financial Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after acquiring an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 81.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 76,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

