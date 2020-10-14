Brokers Set Expectations for Schrödinger, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a report released on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 919,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $50,680,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $8,915,400.00. Insiders sold 4,901,868 shares of company stock worth $291,157,671 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 125.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

