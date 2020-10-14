Brokers Set Expectations for The Carlyle Group LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of CG stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.