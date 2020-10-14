Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Trading Down 6.3%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 836,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,266,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPYU. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the second quarter valued at $544,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.