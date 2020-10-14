Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $63.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

BC opened at $63.64 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.56 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after buying an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 259,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,552 shares during the last quarter.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

