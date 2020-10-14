Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

BC opened at $63.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.56 and a beta of 2.02. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after purchasing an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 259,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after purchasing an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the last quarter.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

