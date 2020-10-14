BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.

DPHC opened at $25.60 on Monday. DiamondPeak has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Get DiamondPeak alerts:

About DiamondPeak

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondPeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.