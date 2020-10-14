Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Gap Up to $2,553.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,553.00, but opened at $2,650.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,591.00, with a volume of 1,620,035 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.08) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,450.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,094.22.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Bunzl plc will post 12991.0010232 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.