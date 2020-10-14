Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,029.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,029.09 ($26.51).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.08) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,627 ($34.32) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,450.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,094.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Bunzl will post 12991.0010232 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.