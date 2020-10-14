Cabot Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

NYSE COG opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

