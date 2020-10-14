Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) & Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NYSE:PMBC) Head to Head Contrast

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Cadence Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.15 $5.68 million $0.24 15.42 Cadence Bancorp $991.00 million 1.33 $201.96 million $1.72 6.09

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Cadence Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Cadence Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 2.36% 1.09% 0.11% Cadence Bancorp -38.95% 2.26% 0.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cadence Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Cadence Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bancorp 0 5 4 1 2.60

Cadence Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

Cadence Bancorp beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. It operates eight offices in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

