Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.47) on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a one year low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a market cap of $160.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,422.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,282.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) alerts:

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.