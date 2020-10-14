Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.