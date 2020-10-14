Calibre Mining Corp. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.70 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

TSE CXB opened at C$1.99 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.02 million.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

