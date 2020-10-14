Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

