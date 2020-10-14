Canaccord Genuity Lowers Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Price Target to GBX 62

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.85% from the company’s current price.

SGC has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83 ($1.08).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 37.16 ($0.49) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,114.45).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.