Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $180.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,277,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

