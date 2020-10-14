Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Gap Up to $29.51

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $30.70. Capita shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 1,598,369 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective (down from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74 ($0.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

