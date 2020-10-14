Capital One Financial Comments on Talos Energy Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

TALO opened at $6.75 on Monday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.23.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $88.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Talos Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Talos Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Talos Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $99,000.

In related news, insider Robert D. Abendschein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

