Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNL. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

BNL opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

In other news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

