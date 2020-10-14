Capital One Financial Weighs in on Rattler Midstream LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note issued on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.88 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth about $37,764,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,278 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,212,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,991 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

