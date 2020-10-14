CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.07 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $54.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CareDx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

