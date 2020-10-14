Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 46,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

