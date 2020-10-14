Carlson Capital Management Makes New $209,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

