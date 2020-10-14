Carlson Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.