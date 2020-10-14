Carlson Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

