Carlson Capital Management Sells 182 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

