Carlson Capital Management Sells 310 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

