Carlson Capital Management Sells 758 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day moving average of $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

