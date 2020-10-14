CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,322,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235,325 shares during the period. CarParts.com makes up about 1.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Friday, August 7th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

PRTS stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $630.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 2,660 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,759.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim Barnes bought 5,150 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $74,623.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,725.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 over the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

