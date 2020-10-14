Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen lowered Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $875.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,826,000.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

