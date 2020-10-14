Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.48 ($19.39).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CA stock opened at €13.82 ($16.26) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.78. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.