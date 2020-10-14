CARREFOUR SA/S to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research report issued on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

