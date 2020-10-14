Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. "

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

