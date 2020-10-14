Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $120.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.16.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $162.12 on Monday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.