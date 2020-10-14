Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $22.88 on Monday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 572.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $6,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 65,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 23.9% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

